US Supreme Court Siding With Native Americans In Adoption Cases Protects Children -Opinion

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2023 | 09:46 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The Supreme Court affirming the right and giving preference to Native Americans in adoption cases protects Native American children who are among the most vulnerable in the child welfare system, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett said in a Supreme Court opinion.

"This case is about children who are among the most vulnerable: those in the child welfare system. In the usual course, state courts apply state law when placing children in foster or adoptive homes. But when the child is an Indian, a Federal statute - the Indian Child Welfare Act - governs," she said. "Among other things, this law requires a state court to place an Indian child with an Indian caretaker, if one is available. That is so even if the child is already living with a non-Indian family and the state court thinks it in the child's best interest to stay there."

Earlier, the US Supreme Court by a vote of 7-2 affirmed the decision in Haaland v. Brackeen giving preferences to Native Americans in the adoption process and rejecting a challenge stating that parts of the law were racist against non-Native Americans.

US President Joe Biden in a statement said that he stands alongside Tribal Nations as they celebrate the Supreme Court's decision and that he was proud to have joined them in the ongoing efforts to defend the Indian Child Welfare Act.

Three sets of petitioners - including adoptive parents, a birth mother, and foster parents - and the State of Texas challenged the Indian Child Welfare Act on multiple constitutional grounds. They argued that the act "exceeds federal authority, infringes state sovereignty, and discriminates on the basis of race." The United States and five Native American tribes defended the law.

They claimed that Congress lacks authority to enact ICWA while arguing that ICWA uses racial classifications "that unlawfully hinder non-Indian families from fostering or adopting Indian children."

They also said Congress cannot force state courts to maintain or transmit records of custody proceedings involving Indian children. According to the opinion, "they seek an injunction preventing the federal parties from enforcing ICWA and a declaratory judgment that the challenged provisions are unconstitutional. Yet enjoining the federal parties would not remedy the alleged injury, because state courts apply the placement preferences, and state agencies carry out the court-ordered placements."

