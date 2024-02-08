Open Menu

US Supreme Court Skeptical Of Keeping Trump Off The Ballot

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2024 | 11:51 PM

US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot

A majority of justices on the US Supreme Court appeared to be leaning on Thursday towards rejecting a ruling by a state court that would bar Donald Trump from running for president again

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) A majority of justices on the US Supreme Court appeared to be leaning on Thursday towards rejecting a ruling by a state court that would bar Donald Trump from running for president again.

During two hours of high-stakes arguments, both conservative and liberal members of the nation's highest court expressed concern about having states decide individually which candidates can be on the presidential ballot this November.

The question before the nine justices was whether Trump is ineligible to appear on the Republican presidential Primary ballot in the state of Colorado because he engaged in an insurrection -- the January 6, 2021 assault on the US Capitol by his supporters.

Colorado's Supreme Court, citing the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, ruled in December that Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination, should be barred from appearing on the ballot because of his role on January 6.

It is most consequential election law case to feature in the nation's highest court since it halted the Florida vote recount in 2000 with Republican George W. Bush narrowly leading Democrat Al Gore.

Jonathan Mitchell, a former solicitor general of Texas representing Trump, opened the oral arguments and said only Congress can disqualify a candidate.

"The Colorado Supreme Court's decision is wrong and should be reversed," Mitchell said, adding that it would "take away the votes of potentially tens of millions of Americans."

Jason Murry, representing the Colorado voters who brought the case, countered that Trump should be disqualified under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment bars anyone from holding public office if they engaged in "insurrection or rebellion" after once pledging to support and defend the Constitution.

The amendment, ratified in 1868 after the Civil War, was aimed at preventing supporters of the slave-holding breakaway Confederacy from being elected to Congress or from holding Federal positions.

Trump, speaking to reporters in Florida, said he'd followed the court hearing and that he hoped for a ruling in his favor.

Pointing out his dominance in Republican opinion polls, he said: "Can you take the person that's leading everywhere and say, 'Hey, we're not gonna let you run?' You know, I think that's pretty tough to do, but I'm leaving it up to the Supreme Court."

Related Topics

Election Hearing Supreme Court George W. Bush Vote Trump Gore Oral Mitchell Florida January November December Congress From Million Court

Recent Stories

EC delegation express satisfaction over transparen ..

EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock

18 seconds ago
 Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine

Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine

18 minutes ago
 Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh

Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh

18 minutes ago
 PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for int ..

PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting

18 minutes ago
 Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post

Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post

32 minutes ago
 U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on posi ..

U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on positive earings

33 minutes ago
Golf: Qatar Masters scores

Golf: Qatar Masters scores

32 minutes ago
 Commissioner inspects security arrangements at pol ..

Commissioner inspects security arrangements at polling stations

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan's envoy condoles Namibian President's dea ..

Pakistan's envoy condoles Namibian President's death

56 minutes ago
 Aid groups voice concern over alarming situation e ..

Aid groups voice concern over alarming situation erupts in DR Congo

56 minutes ago
 Bolsonaro to surrender passport as Brazil probes ' ..

Bolsonaro to surrender passport as Brazil probes 'coup'

56 minutes ago
 ICC U19 World Cup: Australia win low-scoring semif ..

ICC U19 World Cup: Australia win low-scoring semifinal against spirited Pakistan

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World