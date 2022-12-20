UrduPoint.com

US Supreme Court Temporarily Blocks Biden Admin. From Ending COVID-Era Border Rule - Order

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2022 | 03:20 AM

US Supreme Court Temporarily Blocks Biden Admin. From Ending COVID-Era Border Rule - Order

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The US Supreme Court issued an order to temporary block the Biden administration from ending the Title 42 immigration policy that the government used to deter illegal immigrants from entering the United States on the basis of the state of their health.

"It is ordered that the November 15, 2022 order of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, case No. 1:21-cv-00100, is hereby stayed pending further order of the undersigned or of the Court.

It is further ordered that a response to the application be filed on or before Tuesday, December 20, 2022, by 5 p.m. (EST)," the order said on Monday.

Title 42 is scheduled to be suspended on Wednesday while several Republican states and the Justice Department are seeking to postpone the termination date due to concerns the US immigration system will be overwhelmed beyond the strain it is currently facing from significant numbers of immigrants seeking to enter the United States.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Columbia United States November December From Government Court P

Recent Stories

Ballon D'Or winner Benzema ends tumultuous France ..

Ballon D'Or winner Benzema ends tumultuous France career

3 hours ago
 Russia, Belarus Discussed Energy Price Parameters ..

Russia, Belarus Discussed Energy Price Parameters - Putin

3 hours ago
 Russian Representatives Will Participate in Terror ..

Russian Representatives Will Participate in Terrorist Attack Investigation in CA ..

3 hours ago
 ACE arrests accused over corruption

ACE arrests accused over corruption

3 hours ago
 Germany pauses orders of new tanks after mass brea ..

Germany pauses orders of new tanks after mass breakdown

3 hours ago
 Platforms must be upgraded as per needs: Saad Rafi ..

Platforms must be upgraded as per needs: Saad Rafique

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.