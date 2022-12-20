US Supreme Court Temporarily Blocks Biden Admin. From Ending COVID-Era Border Rule - Order

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The US Supreme Court issued an order to temporary block the Biden administration from ending the Title 42 immigration policy that the government used to deter illegal immigrants from entering the United States on the basis of the state of their health.

"It is ordered that the November 15, 2022 order of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, case No. 1:21-cv-00100, is hereby stayed pending further order of the undersigned or of the Court.

It is further ordered that a response to the application be filed on or before Tuesday, December 20, 2022, by 5 p.m. (EST)," the order said on Monday.

Title 42 is scheduled to be suspended on Wednesday while several Republican states and the Justice Department are seeking to postpone the termination date due to concerns the US immigration system will be overwhelmed beyond the strain it is currently facing from significant numbers of immigrants seeking to enter the United States.