US Supreme Court Temporarily Lifts Ban on Abortion Pill Mifepristone - Order

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito issued an order to lift the ban on the Federal approval of the abortion pill mifepristone until next Wednesday due to conflicting lower court rulings, according to a published court document.

Last Friday, US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk suspended the federal license for mifepristone, which has been on the US market for more than 20 years.

"It is ordered that the April 7, 2023 order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, case No. 2:22-cv-223, is hereby administratively stayed until 11:59 p.

m. (EDT) on Wednesday, April 19, 2023," the order said on Friday.

The abortion drug was at risk of becoming an unapproved drug if the Supreme Court did not act within a seven-day window that was granted by a judge in Texas to appeal the ruling.

At the same time, another US federal judge from the state of Washington issued a ruling to prohibit the food and Drug Administration (FDA) from changing the status quo with respect to mifepristone.

The conflict will have to be resolved by the US Supreme Court, which decided to give itself some extra time to study the case.