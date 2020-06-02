UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Supreme Court Throws Out Banks' Bid To Block Bernie Madoff Victims' Law Suits - Ruling

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 12:00 AM

US Supreme Court Throws Out Banks' Bid to Block Bernie Madoff Victims' Law Suits - Ruling

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The US Supreme Court has rejected an attempt by major banks and other financial interests to prevent victims of convicted financial swindler Bernie Madoff sue to get some of their stolen assets back, the justices announced n a ruling on Monday.

The Supreme Court rejected the petition and, as is customary in such decisions, gave no reason for its refusal to hear the case.

The justices' decision meant that they will not consider overturning a lower court's ruling that revived dozens of lawsuits filed by Irving Picard, the trustee liquidating Madoff's company, aimed at trying to recover $4 billion in assets that Madoff sent oversees.

Madoff, 80, is currently serving a 150-year sentence for his crimes, recorded as the biggest financial fraud in history for stealing estimated $64.8 billion from his customers. So far, Picard has recovered approximately $14 billion.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Company From Billion Court

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Executive Council ..

2 hours ago

UAE stock exchanges close in green Monday

2 hours ago

Fabre-lous Victor Ludorum saunters to Guineas triu ..

2 minutes ago

UK records lowest daily virus death toll since sta ..

2 minutes ago

Facebook in turmoil over refusal to police Trump's ..

2 minutes ago

Opposition to take unified stance to fight against ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.