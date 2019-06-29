UrduPoint.com
US Supreme Court To Consider Punitive Damages Against Sudan For Embassy Attacks - Filing

Sat 29th June 2019 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeals case to reinstate punitive damages against Sudan for providing a safe haven for the al Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia) when it carried out attacks on the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998, a court document revealed on Friday.

"Petition granted limited to question 2 presented by the petition," the court document said.

The petition, which was filed by victims or relatives of individuals killed in the attacks, requests the Supreme Court review whether the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA) applies to their case as it would permit the recovery of $4.

3 billion in punitive damages.

The petition advises the Supreme Court to review its decision in Austria vs. Altman when FSIA was applied retroactively. In that case, Mari Altmann sued the Austrian government in US Federal court to recover paintings stolen by Nazis from her relatives and then displayed in an Austrian government museum. The US court ruled in favor of Altmann in January 2006.

In 2017, a lower court ruled that the punitive damages could not be recovered through the FSIA because the terror attacks took place before Congress amended the legislation in 2008.

