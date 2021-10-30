US Supreme Court to Hear Case on Whether EPA Can Limit Power Plant Emissions - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) The US Supreme Court has agreed to consider limiting the authority of the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) to limit greenhouse gases from power plants, a court filing revealed on Friday.

The US Supreme Court will review cases challenging the EPA's authority that were brought on by the states of West Virginia and North Dakota and the coal companies North American Coal Corp. and Westmoreland Mining Holdings.

"The petitions for writs of certiorari... are granted," the filing said. "The cases are consolidated, and a total of one hour is allotted for oral argument."

The US Supreme Court's decision could have consequences for the Biden administration's goal to trim carbon emissions and set the United States on a path to have a carbon neutral economy by 2050.