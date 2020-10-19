UrduPoint.com
US Supreme Court To Hear Case Over Trump's Border Wall Funding - Filing

Mon 19th October 2020 | 09:41 PM

The US Supreme Court has agreed to review a case challenging the Trump administration's border wall funding, a court filing revealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The US Supreme Court has agreed to review a case challenging the Trump administration's border wall funding, a court filing revealed on Monday.

In the case Trump v. Sierra Club, the Trump administration is being challenged for using $2.5 billion in defense funds to construct wall on the southern US border.

In August, the Supreme Court declined to stop construction of the wall on the US-Mexico border with funds diverted from the US Department of Defense.

Advocacy groups Sierra Club and Southern Border Communities Coalition had asked the Supreme Court to intervene to block the Trump administration from using $2.

5 billion in military funds to build the wall on the US-Mexico border as the case worked its way through lower court orders to halt construction.

A US Federal district court ordered a halt to wall construction, followed by an appellate court ruling that upheld the order. However, a stay issued earlier by the Supreme Court in connection with a separate lawsuit has allowed construction to continue.

