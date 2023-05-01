UrduPoint.com

US Supreme Court To Hear Case That Could Weaken Power Of Federal Agencies - Report

The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case that may overturn a 40-year-old ruling, which states that courts should defer to federal agencies when interpreting laws with ambiguous language, the Cause of Action Institute said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case that may overturn a 40-year-old ruling, which states that courts should defer to Federal agencies when interpreting laws with ambiguous language, the Cause of Action Institute said on Monday.

The organization has said it supports the plaintiffs in the case and characterizes the rule as an example of providing legal basis for "government overreach."

"The Supreme Court has an opportunity to correct one of the most consequential judicial errors in a generation," Cause of Action Institute counsel Ryan Mulvey said in a press release.

The rule has proved corrosive to the US system of checks and balances and has directly contributed to an unaccountable executive branch, overbearing bureaucracy and runaway regulation, the release said.

Thirty-eight organizations and individuals have filed so-called amicus briefs in support of the plaintiff and one brief was signed by 18 state attorneys general.

The law is clear as per statutory context that Congress knew how to delegate authority for industry-funded monitoring but decided not to - in this case regarding a fishery, the release said.

As a result, the lower court allowed the US government to mandate regulations that Congress never authorized, the release added.

The US Supreme Court should either overrule the case or clarify that unelected bureaucrats cannot compel fishermen to pay at-sea monitors without a clear authorization from Congress, the release said.

The US Supreme Court agreed to take up the appeal by Loper Bright Enterprises and a number of other operators of fishing vessels that are active in a herring fishery off the Atlantic coast and who challenged the 2020 rule applying to New England fisheries, the release added.

The plaintiffs said operators have to pay up to $710 Dollars a day at certain times for independent observers to get onboard and monitor their operations, according to the release.

