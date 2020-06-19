US Supreme Court to Hear Challenge From Death Row Inmates to Federal Executions - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The US Supreme Court is expediting an emergency appeal from death row inmates seeking to block the resumption of Federal executions next month, a court filing revealed on Thursday.

The Supreme Court issued an order requesting prompt briefs on petition from death row inmates due on Monday so that the justices can consider it at their June 25 conference, which is their last scheduled meeting until October 9.

Federal executions are set to resume in July after a US district court injunction put federal executions on hold due to concerns over the single-drug lethal injection protocol, which an appeals court recently removed.

Executions have been scheduled for Daniel Lewis Lee, who murdered a family of three, including an eight-year-old girl; Wesley Ira Purkey, who raped and murdered a 16-year-old girl; Dustin Lee Honken, who shot and killed five people, including two children; and Keith Dwayne Nelson, who raped and murdered a ten-year-old girl.

The executions are set to take place, respectively, on July 13, 15, 17 and August 28, according to the US Justice Department.