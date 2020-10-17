UrduPoint.com
US Supreme Court To Hear Trump Bid To Exclude Illegal Migrants From Census Apportionment

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) The US Supreme Court has announced that it will hear arguments on the Trump administration's bid to exclude undocumented immigrants in the United States from the process that determines congressional representation in each state based on population, a court filing revealed.

"The case is set for argument on Monday, November 30, 2020," the court filing said on Friday.

In late September, a US appeals court ruled the Trump administration cannot suspend a Federal court order that is blocking the presidential memorandum seeking to discount illegal immigrants in the United States from the Census apportionment process.

The US District Court for the Southern District of New York ruled on September 10 that the presidential memorandum violates US law.

President Donald Trump has said he is concerned that counting undocumented immigrants in the apportionment process could result in the allocation of two or three more congressional seats in certain US states.

Last July, Trump issued an executive order that instructed the Commerce Department to gather data on the number of US citizens, non-citizens and undocumented immigrants in the United States over concerns that illegal immigrants were being counted for the apportionment for congressional representation.

