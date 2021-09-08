US Supreme Court to Return to In-Person Arguments in October, Sessions Closed to Public

US Supreme Court will resume in-person arguments in October after a long pause caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but all sessions will be closed to the public, the court said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) US Supreme Court will resume in-person arguments in October after a long pause caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but all sessions will be closed to the public, the court said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The Court will hear all oral arguments scheduled for the October, November, and December sessions in the Courtroom... Out of concern for the health and safety of the public and Supreme Court employees, the Courtroom sessions will not be open to the public," the release read.

Courtroom access will be limited to the Justices, essential Court personnel, counsel in the scheduled cases, while journalists with full-time press credentials also allowed in, it added.

It is anticipated that the court will provide a live audio feed of oral arguments in October, November and December, the release said.

The Supreme Court remains closed to the general public due to the pandemic until further notice since early 2020.