US Supreme Court To Review Cases Of College Admissions Favoring Minority Students - Order

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2022 | 09:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) The Supreme Court of the United States has agreed to review its decision from 2003 holding that favoring students from certain minority groups during admissions to colleges does not violate US Constitution, according to a court document published on Monday.

"The petitions for writs of certiorari are granted," the Supreme Court document said.

The Supreme Court combined two petitions from the Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) to the University of North Carolina (UNC) and Harvard University into one case.

The two appeals to the oldest public college and oldest private college in the United States were filed on the same day and asked the court to overrule its decision in the Grutter v.

Bollinger case, which authorized US universities to use race as a factor in admissions process.

SFFA claims that University of North Carolina and Harvard award racial preferences to African Americans, Hispanics, and Native Americas identifying them as "underrepresented minorities" and consider the applicants' race at every stage in the admission process, according to the petition.

In both cases, SFFA accuses the universities of engaging in race balancing and ignoring race-neutral alternatives while penalizing other minorities, including Asian-American applicants, the petition said.

