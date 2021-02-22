UrduPoint.com
US Supreme Court To Review Trump Policy On Immigrants Likely To Use Residency Benefits

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 11:50 PM

US Supreme Court to Review Trump Policy on Immigrants Likely to Use Residency Benefits

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) The US Supreme Court on Monday it will conduct a judicial review of a Trump-era policy that rejects immigrants likely to form a dependency on government benefits from obtaining permanent residency in the United States.

"The petition for a writ of certiorari is granted," the Supreme Court said in an unsigned order, agreeing to review the legal dispute between the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the states of New York, Connecticut and Vermont as well as immigrants' rights groups.

Lower courts were divided about the Trump-era DHS plan to expand the definition of the so-called "public charge" to include non-cash benefits, such as Federal medical care and housing assistance and petitioned the US Supreme Court for a writ of certiorari, or a review of the case.

However, some legal analysts have cautioned that it remains to be seen whether the case will ever be heard as the expanded public charge guidelines are likely to be overturned by the current Biden administration.

More Stories From World

