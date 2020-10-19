The US Supreme Court has decided to review the legality of the Trump's administration's Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, a court filing revealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The US Supreme Court has decided to review the legality of the Trump's administration's Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, a court filing revealed on Monday.

In the case Wolf, Secretary of Homeland [Security], et al. V. Innovation Law Lab, et al., the US Supreme Court will review the legality of the MPP program, but no date has been scheduled for the hearing, according to the court filing.

In late February, the US Supreme Court overruled a decision by the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit granting a temporary block of the MPP program, which requires migrants seeking asylum in the United States to stay in Mexico while they await their immigration proceedings.

The Court of Appeals said the Trump administration's policies were inconsistent with US and international laws and temporarily blocked the MPP program as well as a presidential proclamation that disqualified certain migrants' eligibility for asylum.

Tens of thousands of asylum-seekers along the US southern border have been subjected to the Trump administration's MPP policy with very few migrants being granted asylum. In addition, asylum hearings for migrants waiting in Mexico have been delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.