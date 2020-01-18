US Supreme Court to Take Up Electoral College Dispute Cases - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear two cases disputing the issue of whether a state can regulate the vote of an elector in the Electoral College, CNN reported.

The Supreme Court decided on Friday it would hear two cases related to addressing whether an elector, under state regulation, must vote for the party's popular vote winner in a presidential election, the report said.

One case concerns a decision by the Supreme Court in the state of Washington, which ruled that the state can issue fines to electors who did not vote for the party's popular vote winner, the report said.

The second case involved the 10th Circuit Appeals Court which ruled that states cannot interfere with an elector's vote by removing the elector or nullifying the vote, the report said.

The final ruling in these two cases may have a significant impact in the upcoming US presidential election.