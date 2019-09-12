UrduPoint.com
US Supreme Court Upholds Federal Appeals Ruling Allowing Trump To Enforce Asylum Ban

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The US Supreme Court has upheld a Federal court decision the day before allowing President Donald Trump to enforce his ban on asylum for immigrants who enter the United States after passing through a third country.

The Supreme Court ruling on Wednesday upheld the administrative stay that the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals imposed at the Trump administration's request on a nationwide injunction issued on Monday against Trump's effort to deny asylum to immigrants who enter the United States after passing through another country.

Two traditionally liberal justices, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor, published dissents to the Supreme Court's ruling.

The ruling restores the legal status quo in the issue before district court Judge Jon Tigar, who had been appointed by Trump's predecessor President Barack Obama issued his ruling striking down the Trump policy on Monday.

Trump and US Attorney General William Barr both criticized Judge Tigar's rulings because he attempted to have them imposed across the entire United States.

