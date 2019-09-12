US Supreme Court Upholds Federal Ruling Allowing Trump to Enforce Asylum Ban

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The US Supreme Court has upheld a Federal court decision the day before allowing President Donald Trump to enforce his ban on asylum for immigrants who enter the United States after passing through a third country.

The Supreme Court ruling on Wednesday upheld the administrative stay that the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals imposed at the Trump administration's request on a nationwide injunction issued on Monday against Trump's effort to deny asylum to immigrants who enter the United States after passing through another country.