US Supreme Court Upholds Individual State Ban on Uranium Mining

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) A law passed by the US state of Virginia banning uranium mining takes precedence over the Federal Atomic Energy Act (AEA), meaning that a private company cannot use the federal statue to override a state prohibition on extracting the nuclear fuel on private property, the Supreme Court ruled in a 6-3 decision on Monday.

"It [the AEA] grants the NRC (Nuclear Regulatory Commission) extensive and sometimes exclusive authority to regulate nearly every aspect of the nuclear life cycle except mining, expressly stating that the NRC's regulatory powers arise only 'after [uranium's] removal from its place of deposit in nature,'" the high court ruling stated.

The ruling upheld a rejection by two lower courts of a lawsuit by Virginia Uranium, a private company that claimed the AEA pre-empted Virginia's law by giving the NRC exclusive authority to regulate uranium, including mining.

Under the AEA, if the federal government wants to mine uranium on private land in Virginia, the government must first purchase or seize the property by eminent domain, therefore making the area to be mined federal land.