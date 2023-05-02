US Surgeon General Says Health Impacts of Loneliness Comparable to Smoking Daily

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The negative health impacts of loneliness are comparable to the consequences of smoking daily, and greater than those of obesity, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said on Tuesday.

"The mortality impact of being socially disconnected is similar to that caused by smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day, and even greater than that associated with obesity and physical inactivity," Murthy said in a government advisory on the effects of loneliness and isolation.

Loneliness is associated with greater risk of cardiovascular disease, dementia, stroke, depression, anxiety and premature death, the advisory said.

The advisory draws attention to the issue of loneliness and provides information on how to build more connected lives and a more connected society. Loneliness and isolation represent "profound threats" to health and well-being in the United States, the advisory said.

Moreover, lack of social connection can have significant economic costs to individuals, communities and society, the advisory said.

Social isolation among older adults alone accounts for an estimated $6.7 billion in excess Medicare spending every year, the advisory said. Stress-related absenteeism attributed to loneliness costs employers in the US an estimated $154 billion annually, the advisory also said.

From 2003 to 2020, time spent alone by individuals increased, while time spent on in-person social engagement declined, the advisory said. Social engagement with friends has decreased by an average of 20 hours per month, while social isolation increased by an average of 24 hours per month, the advisory said.

The advisory proposes developing social connection in the US by strengthening social infrastructure, enacting pro-connection public policies, mobilizing the health sector, reforming digital environments, deepening knowledge of the issue and building a culture of connection.

Individual relationships are an "untapped resource" that can help people live healthier and more productive lives, the advisory said.