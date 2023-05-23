UrduPoint.com

US Surgeon General Says Social Media Poses 'Risk Of Harm' To Youth, Not Sufficiently Safe

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2023 | 08:08 PM

US Surgeon General Says Social Media Poses 'Risk of Harm' to Youth, Not Sufficiently Safe

Adolescent users risk harming their mental health by spending time on social media platforms, which may not be sufficiently safe for young people, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Adolescent users risk harming their mental health by spending time on social media platforms, which may not be sufficiently safe for young people, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said on Tuesday.

"Nearly every teenager in America uses social media, and yet, we do not have enough evidence to conclude that it is sufficiently safe for them," Murthy said in a statement via Twitter. "Much of the evidence we do have indicates that there is enough reason to be deeply concerned about the risk of harm social media poses."

Murthy announced the release of a Surgeon General's Advisory on the links between social media use and youth mental health. The advisory is part of Murthy's broader effort to address the youth mental health crisis in the United States.

Adolescents who spend more than 3 hours per day on social media face double the risk of developing symptoms of depression and anxiety, Murthy said; on average, teenagers spend 3.

5 hours per day on social media, with one-quarter of teens spending five or more hours per day, according to Murthy.

Children have become "unknowing participants" in a decades-long experiment, Murthy said. Although there is more to learn about the impact of social media on youth mental health, enough is known to take action to protect kids, Murthy said.

However, social media can provide benefits for some children, including serving as a source of connection for youth who are "often marginalized," including members of the LGBT community and people with disabilities, the advisory said.

The advisory calls on US policymakers to strengthen safety standards and "limit access" in ways that make social media safer for children of all ages. The advisory also urges tech companies to more transparently assess the impact of their products on children and encourages parents to teach kids about responsible online behavior.

