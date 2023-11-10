(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) A team of surgeons in New York has performed the world's first transplant of an entire eye in a procedure widely hailed as a medical breakthrough, although it isn't yet known whether the man will ever see through the donated eye.

The groundbreaking surgery involved removing part of the face and the whole left eye -- including its blood supply and optic nerve -- of a donor and grafting them onto a lineworker from Arkansas who survived a 7,200-volt electric shock in June 2021.

Aaron James, 46, suffered extensive injuries including the loss of his left eye, his dominant left arm above the elbow, his nose and lips, front teeth, left cheek area and chin.

He was referred to NYU Langone Health, a leading medical center for facial transplants, which carried out the procedure on May 27.

Transplanting an entire eye has long been a holy grail of medical science, and though researchers have had some success in animals -- where they have restored partial vision -- it's never before been performed in a living person.

"It's uncharted territory, but we're looking forward to the exploration," Eduardo Rodriguez, who led the surgery, told AFP in an interview.

It was Rodriguez' fifth face transplant, and "we've been able to trim the time from where I started in 2012 from 36 hours to now 21," he said, adding face transplants are no longer an experimental procedure and should be considered "standard of care" in certain cases of severe disfigurement.

The transplanted left eye appears very healthy, said retinal ophthalmologist Vaidehi Dedania. It has a good blood supply, is maintaining its pressure, and is generating an electrical signal, though James is not yet able to see. "But we have a lot of hope," she added.