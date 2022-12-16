UrduPoint.com

US Surging Federal Resources To Border Ahead Of Expected Spike In Migrants - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2022 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is surging resources to the US southern border ahead of an expected spike in numbers once a health-related policy deterring most migrants from coming is suspended next week, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

"DHS is surging resources to the border. As you've seen it, you're probably seeing it in El Paso," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing, adding that more details will be announced before the policy is suspended on December 21.

A Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday that there were more than a thousand migrants getting in line each day to enter the United States in El Paso, Texas, since Sunday.

