US Surging Federal Resources to Border Ahead of Expected Spike in Migrants - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is surging resources to the US southern border ahead of an expected spike in numbers once a health-related policy deterring most migrants from coming is suspended next week, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

"DHS is surging resources to the border. As you've seen it, you're probably seeing it in El Paso," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing, adding that more details will be announced before the policy is suspended on December 21.

A Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday that there were more than a thousand migrants getting in line each day to enter the United States in El Paso, Texas, since Sunday.