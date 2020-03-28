US Surpasses 100,000 Coronavirus Cases - Johns Hopkins University
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 03:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases within the United States has now surpassed the 100,000 mark, the Johns Hopkins University real-time tracker revealed.
The number has now reached 100,717, according to the data updated on Friday, a day after the United States surpassed China as the world's leader in coronavirus case count.