US Surpasses 5.5Mln COVID-19 Cases - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The United States has recorded more than 5.5 million confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Johns Hopkins University data showed on Wednesday.

The US now has 5,505,074 cases and 172,418 COVDID-19 related deaths, according to the data.

The US leads the world in COVID-19 case count, followed by Brazil (3.4 million), India (2.7 million), and Russia (935,000), the Johns Hopkins data revealed.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. As of Wednesday, more than 22.2 million people have been infected with the virus worldwide and more than 782,000 have died, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins.