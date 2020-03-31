UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Surpasses China In Number Of Coronavirus-Related Deaths - Johns Hopkins University

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 10:30 PM

US Surpasses China in Number of Coronavirus-Related Deaths - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States has increased to 3,415, surpassing for the first time the number of fatalities from the disease in China, the Johns Hopkins University real-time tracker revealed on Tuesday.

China, where the virus is believed to have originated, has reported 3,309 deaths. Both the United States and China trail behind Italy and Spain, where 12,428 and 8,269 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died.

The number of confirmed infections in the United States has increased to 175,067 - the highest in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World China Died Spain Italy United States From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

List of purchasing apps increased to 51: TRA

2 hours ago

UAE registers 53 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death: MoHA ..

2 hours ago

Law on strategic commodities stock complements cou ..

2 hours ago

OIC Rejects the Holding of Elections in the Occupi ..

2 hours ago

Huawei Releases Its 2019 Annual Report

2 hours ago

PCB confirms receiving Umar Akmal’s response

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.