US Survey of Processed Food Finds PFAS in 3 of 167 Products, Including Tuna - Health Dept.

Per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, better known as PFAS, have been detected in three of 167 US processed food products tested, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Thursday

"Results of this survey showed that 164 of the 167 foods tested had no detectable levels of PFAS. Three food samples collected as part of the FDA's latest testing effort had detectable levels of PFAS: fish sticks, canned tuna and protein powder," the FDA said in a press release.

However, the FDA said there is no scientific evidence that consumers need to avoid the any of the samples tested, which included baby food and food consumed by young children, or to avoid any other food.

"Although our studies to date, including these newly released results, do not suggest that there is any need to avoid particular foods because of concerns regarding PFAS contamination, the FDA will continue our work to better understand PFAS levels in the foods we eat to ensure the US food supply continues to be among the safest in the world," acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in the release.

PFAS are chemicals found in a number of consumer and industrial products because of their resistance to grease, oil, water and heat, the release said.

Legislation pending in Congress would require the Environmental Protection Agency to develop standards and regulate levels of PFAS in drinking water, a result of studies linking PFAS contamination to health problems including high cholesterol, thyroid disease and testicular and kidney cancer.