UrduPoint.com

US Survey Of Processed Food Finds PFAS In 3 Of 167 Products, Including Tuna - Health Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 08:42 PM

US Survey of Processed Food Finds PFAS in 3 of 167 Products, Including Tuna - Health Dept.

Per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, better known as PFAS, have been detected in three of 167 US processed food products tested, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, better known as PFAS, have been detected in three of 167 US processed food products tested, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Thursday.

"Results of this survey showed that 164 of the 167 foods tested had no detectable levels of PFAS. Three food samples collected as part of the FDA's latest testing effort had detectable levels of PFAS: fish sticks, canned tuna and protein powder," the FDA said in a press release.

However, the FDA said there is no scientific evidence that consumers need to avoid the any of the samples tested, which included baby food and food consumed by young children, or to avoid any other food.

"Although our studies to date, including these newly released results, do not suggest that there is any need to avoid particular foods because of concerns regarding PFAS contamination, the FDA will continue our work to better understand PFAS levels in the foods we eat to ensure the US food supply continues to be among the safest in the world," acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in the release.

PFAS are chemicals found in a number of consumer and industrial products because of their resistance to grease, oil, water and heat, the release said.

Legislation pending in Congress would require the Environmental Protection Agency to develop standards and regulate levels of PFAS in drinking water, a result of studies linking PFAS contamination to health problems including high cholesterol, thyroid disease and testicular and kidney cancer.

Related Topics

World Water Oil Young Congress Cancer

Recent Stories

Manchester City celebrates Expo 2020 logo during i ..

Manchester City celebrates Expo 2020 logo during its confrontation with Arsenal

2 minutes ago
 Spanish Pharma Firm Opens Probe Into Contaminated ..

Spanish Pharma Firm Opens Probe Into Contaminated Moderna Vials Sent to Japan

4 minutes ago
 Source Reports Powerful Explosion in Kazakhstan's ..

Source Reports Powerful Explosion in Kazakhstan's South, Presumably at Military ..

4 minutes ago
 Bundeswehr Launched Last Scheduled Evacuation Flig ..

Bundeswehr Launched Last Scheduled Evacuation Flights From Afghanistan - Reports

4 minutes ago
 National Assembly body asks Interior Ministry to s ..

National Assembly body asks Interior Ministry to submit details of FIRs, complai ..

4 minutes ago
 Supreme Court dismisses suo moto notice case over ..

Supreme Court dismisses suo moto notice case over journalists' complaints

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.