US Suspects Russia's GRU Behind Directed-Energy Attacks On American Personnel - Reports

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 01:30 AM

US Suspects Russia's GRU Behind Directed-Energy Attacks on American Personnel - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Russia's military intelligence service (GRU) may be behind the several cases of alleged directed-energy attacks on US personnel that caused health issues, the newspaper Politico reported on Monday citing unnamed US officials.

The US intelligence community has not reached a consensus whether it was GRU that committed several attacks on the American military and foreign service personnel around the world, the magazine noted.

At the same time, the investigation of the attacks have been intensified and now includes all 18 US intelligence agencies that focus on GRU's potential involvement.

