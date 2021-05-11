WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Russia's military intelligence service (GRU) may be behind the several cases of alleged directed-energy attacks on US personnel that caused health issues, the newspaper Politico reported on Monday citing unnamed US officials.

The US intelligence community has not reached a consensus whether it was GRU that committed several attacks on the American military and foreign service personnel around the world, the magazine noted.

At the same time, the investigation of the attacks have been intensified and now includes all 18 US intelligence agencies that focus on GRU's potential involvement.