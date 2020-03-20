UrduPoint.com
US Suspends All Routine Visa Services Due To Virus

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 07:52 PM

US suspends all routine visa services due to virus

The United States said Friday it was suspending all routine visa services around the world due to the global coronavirus pandemic

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The United States said Friday it was suspending all routine visa services around the world due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The State Department said in a travel advisory US embassies and consulates would still consider emergency visas if they have adequate staff.

