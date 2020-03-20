US Suspends All Routine Visa Services Due To Virus
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 07:52 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The United States said Friday it was suspending all routine visa services around the world due to the global coronavirus pandemic.
The State Department said in a travel advisory US embassies and consulates would still consider emergency visas if they have adequate staff.