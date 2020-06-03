US Suspends Chinese Passenger Flights - Transportation Department

The US government has suspended all scheduled Chinese civilian airline flights to and from the United States, the Transportation Department announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The US government has suspended all scheduled Chinese civilian airline flights to and from the United States, the Transportation Department announced on Wednesday.

"Today the US Department of Transportation issued an order suspending the scheduled passenger flights of Chinese carriers to and from the United States, effective by June 16, 2020," the order said.

"This action responds to the failure of the government of the People's Republic of China to permit US carriers to exercise their bilateral rights to conduct passenger services to China."