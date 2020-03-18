UrduPoint.com
US Suspends Evictions, Foreclosures Through April To Mitigate Coronavirus Effects - Trump

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 10:57 PM

US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday the suspension of all housing evictions and foreclosures in the country through April as another measure to support coronavirus-hit economy

"Today I'm also announcing that the Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing immediate relief to renters and homeowners by suspending all foreclosures and evictions until the end of April," Trump said during a daily White House briefing.

"Today I'm also announcing that the Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing immediate relief to renters and homeowners by suspending all foreclosures and evictions until the end of April," Trump said during a daily White House briefing.

