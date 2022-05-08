US Suspends Export Licenses for Source, Special Nuclear Material to Russia - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2022) The United States has moved in its latest sanctions package to suspend general licenses for exports of special nuclear material, byproduct material and deuterium to Russia, the Fact Sheet released by the White House said on Sunday.

"The Nuclear Regulatory Commission will also suspend general licenses for exports of source material, special nuclear material, byproduct material, and deuterium to Russia," the Fact Sheet said.