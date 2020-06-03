US suspends flights by Chinese airlines starting June 16

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States on Tuesday ordered the suspension of all flights by Chinese airlines into and out of the country after Beijing failed to allow American carriers to resume service to China

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The United States on Tuesday ordered the suspension of all flights by Chinese airlines into and out of the country after Beijing failed to allow American carriers to resume service to China.

"US carriers have asked to resume passenger service, beginning June 1st. The Chinese government's failure to approve their requests is a violation of our Air Transport Agreement," the US Transportation Department said in a statement.

The suspension order takes effect June 16, but could be implemented sooner if President Donald Trump orders it to be.