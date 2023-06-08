UrduPoint.com

US Suspends Food Aid To Ethiopia Over Massive Diversion Of Assistance - Reports

June 08, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The United States is suspending food aid to Ethiopia after an investigation discovered an alleged massive scheme to steal donated products, The Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing the US Agency for International Development.

The move would affect millions of people who are heavily dependent on humanitarian support, the report said.

"After a country-wide review, USAID determined, in coordination with the Government of Ethiopia, that a widespread and coordinated campaign is diverting food assistance," USAID said in a statement to The Post. "We cannot move forward with distribution of food assistance until reforms are in place."

The scheme allegedly involved Federal and regional Ethiopian officials, with military units across the country benefiting from humanitarian assistance, the report said.

It is unclear what portion of the aid was stolen. However, investigators who visited 63 flour mills across the country found "significant diversion" of the food donated by the US, Ukraine, Japan and France to the UN World Food Program, the report said.

The US Department of State said in a separate statement on Thursday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the situation with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen. Blinken welcomed the Ethiopian government's commitment to work together to conduct a full investigation and to hold accountable those found responsible, it added.

