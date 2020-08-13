UrduPoint.com
US Suspends Private Charter Flights To Cuba Except For Limited Cases - Pompeo

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 10:10 PM

US Suspends Private Charter Flights to Cuba Except for Limited Cases - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The United States has prohibited private charter flights to Cuba except for some limited cases such as medical purposes, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement on Thursday.

"Today, I requested that the Department of Transportation suspend private charter flights to all Cuban airports, including Havana," Pompeo said. "This action will suspend all charter flights between the United States and Cuba over which the Department of Transportation exercises jurisdiction, except for authorized public charter flights to and from Havana and other authorized private charter flights for emergency medical purposes, search and rescue, and other travel deemed in the interest of the United States."

