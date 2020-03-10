UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Suspends Sale Of Crude From Strategic Reserves Due To Market Conditions - Energy Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 08:24 PM

US Suspends Sale of Crude From Strategic Reserves Due to Market Conditions - Energy Dept.

The United States has suspended its planned sale of crude oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve amid the current turmoil in global oil markets, the US Energy Department said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The United States has suspended its planned sale of crude oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve amid the current turmoil in global oil markets, the US Energy Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

"In light of the recent fluctuations in global oil markets, the US Department of Energy is suspending the recently announced sale of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR)," the statement said. "The sale was designed to raise revenue for SPR facility maintenance and upgrades. Given current oil markets, this is not the optimal time for the sale. The Department continually monitors and evaluates global oil markets and will provide updated information as market conditions change."

Related Topics

Oil Sale United States Market From

Recent Stories

Rejuvenation of rivers contributed to reducing une ..

26 minutes ago

Create a new Pakistan in India for Muslims and oth ..

52 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns the Terrorist Attack on Two ..

55 minutes ago

Coronavirus Delays Russia-China Passenger Plane Pr ..

1 minute ago

KP Revenue Authority `Registration Week' underway ..

1 minute ago

UNHCR to support voluntary repatriation of South S ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.