US Suspends Sale of Crude From Strategic Reserves Due to Market Conditions - Energy Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The United States has suspended its planned sale of crude oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve amid the current turmoil in global oil markets, the US Energy Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

"In light of the recent fluctuations in global oil markets, the US Department of Energy is suspending the recently announced sale of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR)," the statement said. "The sale was designed to raise revenue for SPR facility maintenance and upgrades. Given current oil markets, this is not the optimal time for the sale. The Department continually monitors and evaluates global oil markets and will provide updated information as market conditions change."