US Suspends Schengen Visitors' Entry to Prevent Travel-Related Coronavirus Spread

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The United States has suspended the entry of foreign nationals who have visited the Schengen Area during two weeks prior to their arrival in the US, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

"Today President Donald J. Trump signed a Presidential Proclamation, which suspends the entry of most foreign nationals who have been in certain European countries at any point during the 14 days prior to their scheduled arrival to the United States," the Department said.

It said the countries, known as the Schengen Area, included Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

"This does not apply to legal permanent residents, (generally) immediate family members of U.S. citizens, and other individuals who are identified in the proclamation," the Department said.