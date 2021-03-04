US Suspends Tariffs on UK Goods Imposed Over Airbus-Boeing Dispute - London

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) The United States has agreed with the United Kingdom to suspend retaliatory tariffs on scotch whiskey, cashmere, and other products that were imposed amid the dispute between the Boeing and Airbus aircraft manufacturers, the UK Department for International Trade said on Thursday.

"The United States will temporarily suspend all retaliatory tariffs on direct exports from the UK to the US resulting from the Airbus dispute for four months, in an effort to reach a negotiated solution to the 16- year long dispute.

This measure will come into force on Monday 8 March, backdated to today (4 March)," a press release read.

The United Kingdom in late January lifted EU tariffs that were slapped on US goods over the Airbus-Boeing dispute, once the country left the bloc's single market and customs union.

"Today's agreement shows that both the UK and the US are determined to work together to build back better and take our trading relationship to new heights," International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said in the press release.