UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Suspends Trade Engagement With Myanmar - Trade Representative

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

US Suspends Trade Engagement With Myanmar - Trade Representative

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) The United States is suspending all trade engagement with Myanmar after the recent military coup in that country and subsequent violence against civilians there, the office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) said in a statement on Monday.

"United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai today announced the suspension of all US engagement with Burma under the 2013 Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA), effective immediately," the statement said. "This suspension will remain in effect until the return of a democratically elected government."

Related Topics

Katherine Burma Myanmar United States All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

President Pakistan People's Party Women's wing Far ..

25 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Bararah Mosque

55 minutes ago

Oman reports 796 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber discusses investment opportunities w ..

1 hour ago

Weak economy will lead to national security erosio ..

1 hour ago

LHC issues notice to NAB on Shehbaz Sharif’s ple ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.