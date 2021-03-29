US Suspends Trade Engagement With Myanmar - Trade Representative

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) The United States is suspending all trade engagement with Myanmar after the recent military coup in that country and subsequent violence against civilians there, the office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) said in a statement on Monday.

"United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai today announced the suspension of all US engagement with Burma under the 2013 Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA), effective immediately," the statement said. "This suspension will remain in effect until the return of a democratically elected government."