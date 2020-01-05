UrduPoint.com
US Suspends Training With Coalition Partners In Iraq Due To Rocket Attacks - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 09:00 PM

US Suspends Training With Coalition Partners in Iraq Due to Rocket Attacks - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) The Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CTJF-OIR), a US-led international coalition to combat Islamic State (also known as Daesh, terrorist group banned in Russia), announced that it has suspended training operations with coalition partners in Iraq due to repeated rocket attacks by Kataib Hezbollah, in a statement published on Sunday.

"Repeated rocket attacks over the last two months by elements of Kata'ib Hezbollah have caused the death of Iraqi Security Forces personnel and a U.

S. civilian.  As a result we are now fully committed to protecting the Iraqi bases that host Coalition troops. This has limited our capacity to conduct training with partners and to support their operations against Daesh and we have therefore paused these activities, subject to continuous review," a CTJF-OIR statement read.

The coalition stated that it remains resolute partners with the Iraqi government and people, and that their Primary goal remains defeating the remnants of Islamic State.

