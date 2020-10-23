US suspends visa services in Turkey over reports of possible attacks

The US decided on Friday to suspend visa services at its missions in Turkey after it received "credible reports of potential terrorist attacks," the embassy in Ankara said

It said in a statement on its website that consular services would be suspended at the embassy in Ankara and consulates in Istanbul, the southern city of Adana and the Aegean coastal city of Izmir.