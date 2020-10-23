UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Suspends Visa Services In Turkey Over Reports Of Possible Attacks

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:08 PM

US suspends visa services in Turkey over reports of possible attacks

The US decided on Friday to suspend visa services at its missions in Turkey after it received "credible reports of potential terrorist attacks," the embassy in Ankara said

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The US decided on Friday to suspend visa services at its missions in Turkey after it received "credible reports of potential terrorist attacks," the embassy in Ankara said.

It said in a statement on its website that consular services would be suspended at the embassy in Ankara and consulates in Istanbul, the southern city of Adana and the Aegean coastal city of Izmir.

Related Topics

Terrorist Turkey Izmir Adana Ankara Istanbul Visa

Recent Stories

UAE’s efforts in eradicating polio globally is s ..

11 minutes ago

UAE hosts 4th meeting of GCC Ministerial Committee ..

26 minutes ago

Multan Electric Power Company nabs 106 power pilfe ..

3 minutes ago

How S.Africa farm murder sparked violence, then so ..

3 minutes ago

Dry weather forecast for city Multan

3 minutes ago

MoHR, UNDP hold consultative workshop on action pl ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.