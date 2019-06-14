US Suspends WTO Dispute With China on Intellectual Property Protection Until End of Year

The United States has decided to pause litigation against China on protection of intellectual property rights in the World Trade Organization (WTO) until the end of the year, the organization said in a statement on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The United States has decided to pause litigation against China on protection of intellectual property rights in the World Trade Organization (WTO) until the end of the year, the organization said in a statement on Friday.

"On 3 June 2019, the Panel received a request from the United States to suspend the Panel's work in the proceedings China Certain Measures Concerning The Protection Of Intellectual Property Rights (DS542) until 31 December 2019. In its letter of 4 June 2019, China agreed with the United States' request to suspend the proceedings," the statement said.

Last March, US President Donald Trump signed a memorandum to impose new tariffs on imports from China that mainly applied to technology products. The president obliged the Office of the United States Trade Representative to initiate legal proceedings against China at the WTO over trade law breaches, including its licensing practices.

China has resolutely denied accusations of intellectual property theft.