US Suspends Wuhan Institute Of Virology Funding For Failing To Provide Docs - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2023 | 05:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) The White House halted the Wuhan Institute of Virology's Federal funding for allegedly failing to provide documents, Bloomberg said, citing a memorandum.

The Department of Health and Human Services, after a review that began in September, told the lab that it found the facility to be noncompliant with federal regulations and is seeking to debar it completely, the report said Tuesday, citing a memo sent from the Department to the lab.

The Wuhan lab has been the focus of an investigation by the Biden administration into the origins of the virus, and has been accused by the United States of refusing to cooperate with the investigation.

Representatives from the Department of Health and Human Services said in the report that the move will prevent the lab from receiving any more federal funding, which last occurred in June of 2020.

