US, Swedish Diplomats Discuss Investigation Of Nord Stream Explosions - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in a call with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde discussed the investigation into the cause of explosions on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines earlier this week, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde today about the apparent sabotage along the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines. The United States is supporting Sweden and other European partners to investigate further," Price said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the Swedish Maritime Authority extended the recommended distance ships should keep from the area of the leaks at Nord Stream pipelines to 7 nautical miles, according to the Swedish Coast Guard.

On Monday, several explosions damaged Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. The Swedish and Danish authorities said they had discovered two gas leaks, with the consensus being that the incident resulted from sabotage. Russia has declared this attack on the energy infrastructure an act of international terrorism, implying the US and its allies were involved.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Moscow was expecting information from Denmark and Sweden on the situation around the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

