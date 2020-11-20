US-Swedish Joint Military Drills Unlikely to Strengthen Stability in N. Europe - Moscow

The recent joint military exercises conducted by the armed forces of the United States and Sweden are unlikely to help strengthen stability in Northern Europe, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

Earlier in November, military personnel from Sweden and the United States conducted a series of drills that included the participation of the US Special Forces. Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist has said that the drills were important in strengthening regional stability and the combat preparedness of the country's armed forces.

"For our part, we are confident that Sweden's participation in joint offensive exercises with the US Special Forces will not lead to greater stability in Northern Europe. As a result, we once again emphasize Russia's readiness to hold direct talks with our Swedish partners, or partners from any country, about the current security threats, in any form of dialogue," the ministry said.

Moscow has also noted comments made by Sweden's former ambassador to Russia, Sven Hirdman, and Pierre Schori, another former top Swedish diplomat, who said in a column in the Dagens Nyheter newspaper that the recent drills could lead to questions over Sweden's non-aligned status.

The United States and Sweden have held bilateral air and sea exercises throughout November aimed at strengthening defense capabilities. On November 13, the US Special Operations Command Europe said that US and Swedish military jets conducted a drill over Gotland, and the USS Ross destroyer has also entered Swedish territorial waters in the Baltic Sea.