US, Swiss Defense Officials Discuss Sale Of F-35 Jets, Patriot Systems - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2022 | 09:18 PM

US Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks met with Swiss Minister of Defense Viola Amherd and discussed the sale of 36 F-35A aircraft and five Patriot missile systems to Switzerland, Pentagon spokesperson Eric Pahon said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) US Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks met with Swiss Minister of Defense Viola Amherd and discussed the sale of 36 F-35A aircraft and five Patriot missile systems to Switzerland, Pentagon spokesperson Eric Pahon said on Friday.

"Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks met today with Federal Councilor Viola Amherd, Switzerland's Head of the Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection, and Sport (DDPS) to discuss the changing security landscape in Europe," Pahon said in a statement. "Deputy Secretary Hicks reiterated strong US support for the sale of 36 F-35A aircraft and five Patriot missile systems to Switzerland.

"

The two defense officials also discussed efforts to deepen cooperation between the two countries on cyber security and exchanged views on ways to tackle climate change in order to boost national security, the statement said.

In June 2021, Switzerland chose Lockheed Martin to supply 36 F-35 aircraft in a $5.5 billion deal. The deal with US defense contractor Raytheon to purchase five Patriot surface-to-air missile systems is worth $2.1 billion.

