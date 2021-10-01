UrduPoint.com

US, Switzerland Launch Bilateral Strategic Partnership Dialogue - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The United States and Switzerland launched a strategic partnership dialogue to underscore commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"(US) Deputy Secretary (Wendy) Sherman and (Swiss) State Secretary (Livia) Leu discussed areas of bilateral interest and cooperation, including trade and investment, digitalization and cybersecurity, democracy and human rights, and clean energy and the climate crisis," Price said in a statement after their meeting in Bern.

Sherman thanked Switzerland for its role as the United States' protecting power in Iran, he noted, given that the Swiss diplomatic mission in Tehran acts as Washington's representative to the Islamic Republic's leadership.

Both sides "discussed pressing global issues, including Afghanistan, Iran, Russia, and the People's Republic of China," Price noted. They also expressed a strong interest in developing a partnership on security and prosperity in the world, he added.

