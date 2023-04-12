Close
US Syphilis Rate Surged By Over 30% In 2021 - Disease Control Agency

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2023 | 05:00 AM

US Syphilis Rate Surged by Over 30% in 2021 - Disease Control Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The overall number of cases of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) exploded at an alarming rate in 2021, with a 32 percent increase in the combined stages of syphilis, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a new report.

"Syphilis rates surged, increasing nearly 32% for combined stages of the infection," the CDC said on Tuesday.

"Cases of congenital syphilis rose by an alarming 32% and resulted in 220 stillbirths and infant deaths."

In addition to syphilis, the CDC said chlamydia and gonorrhea also increased in 2021 - with the three accounting for a total of more than 2.5 million cases.

To reverse this trend, the CDC urged more groups from the private healthcare industry and public health sectors to contribute to STI prevention efforts.

