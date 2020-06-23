UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Syria Envoy Declines To Say If US Will Target Russia Through CAESAR Act

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 01:44 AM

US Syria Envoy Declines to Say if US Will Target Russia Through CAESAR Act

US Special Representative for Syria James Jeffrey during a panel discussion on Monday declined to comment on whether the United States would target the Russian defense industry through the Caesar Act

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) US Special Representative for Syria James Jeffrey during a panel discussion on Monday declined to comment on whether the United States would target the Russian defense industry through the Caesar Act.

The Caesar Syria Civilian Protection (Caesar) Act was signed into law by US President Donald Trump in December and targets individuals or companies that cooperate financially with the Assad government. The act came into effect on June 17, 2020.

"The US government does not comment on anticipated or potential or under consideration sanctions because they have not been approved by the entire chain of command," Jeffrey said when asked whether the US plans to target the Russian defense industry through the Caesar Act.

The Caesar Act requires the US administration to impose new sanctions on anyone who cooperates with or provides financing to the Syrian government, its security services and Syria's central bank. The act calls for sanctions on anyone assisting the Syrian government in the military, construction, engineering, energy or aviation sectors.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo unveiled the 39 new Syria sanctions designations under the Caesar Act, targeting people and entities linked to President Bashar Assad and members of his family.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry said the country and its people would resist all US sanctions as stubbornly as they have resisted terrorism.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Trump Bank United States June December 2020 Family All Government Industry Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Coalition welcomes Government of Yemen and the Sou ..

16 minutes ago

Gargash, Bogdanov discuss latest regional developm ..

46 minutes ago

Palestinians rally against Trump Mideast plan

2 minutes ago

Three players of England bound Pak cricket squad t ..

2 minutes ago

Virus cases top nine million as WHO says pandemic ..

2 minutes ago

Canada Will Not Consider Exchanging Huawei CFO for ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.