US Syria Envoy Declines to Say if US Will Target Russia Through CAESAR Act

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) US Special Representative for Syria James Jeffrey during a panel discussion on Monday declined to comment on whether the United States would target the Russian defense industry through the Caesar Act.

The Caesar Syria Civilian Protection (Caesar) Act was signed into law by US President Donald Trump in December and targets individuals or companies that cooperate financially with the Assad government. The act came into effect on June 17, 2020.

"The US government does not comment on anticipated or potential or under consideration sanctions because they have not been approved by the entire chain of command," Jeffrey said when asked whether the US plans to target the Russian defense industry through the Caesar Act.

The Caesar Act requires the US administration to impose new sanctions on anyone who cooperates with or provides financing to the Syrian government, its security services and Syria's central bank. The act calls for sanctions on anyone assisting the Syrian government in the military, construction, engineering, energy or aviation sectors.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo unveiled the 39 new Syria sanctions designations under the Caesar Act, targeting people and entities linked to President Bashar Assad and members of his family.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry said the country and its people would resist all US sanctions as stubbornly as they have resisted terrorism.