US Syria Envoy Flies To Brussels For Talks On Idlib Crisis With NATO Allies - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 12:40 AM

US Syria Envoy Flies to Brussels for Talks on Idlib Crisis With NATO Allies - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) US Special Envoy for Syria James Jeffrey is flying to Brussels for talks with NATO allies on the developing crisis in Syria's Idlib province and explore ways for the alliance to support Turkey, the Department of State said in a media note on Monday.

"Coalition to Defeat ISIS [Islamic State, outlawed in Russia] Ambassador James Jeffrey will travel to Brussels, Belgium, for meetings on March 10," the note said. "Jeffrey will visit NATO where he will meet with Allies on the crisis in Idlib and discuss its implications for NATO and ways to support Turkey's security concerns."

